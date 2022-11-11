Tenoch Huerta has gained great popularity after the premiere of Wakanda Forever, due to his starring role as the villain Namor. Here, check out everything you need to know about the actor, such as his net worth, love life and more.

Tenoch Huerta is the newMarvel villain who starred in the Black Panther sequel, alongside Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett. The Mexican actor gave life to Namor, a mutant hybrid of Atlantean and human physiology, who is the king of Talokan, an ancient civilization of people who live underwater. He is considered the first known comic book anti-hero.

During an interview, he confessed to telling some lies about his abilities when he entered into talks with Ryan Coogler, director of Wakanda Forever. "Oh, they also asked me if I could swim. I replied that I had never drowned and went back to my managers", he stated. It's not the first and it won't be the last time an actor will make a white lie to get the role either.

Coogler said his character has always been "really cool and charismatic, but also arrogant. He's kind of an asshole, a bit of a romantic and incredibly powerful". Thanks to his participation in the MCU, he became the company's first Latino superhero. So we will probably see him in many other projects in the next phases. This is just the beginning...

Tenoch Huerta's age and height

José Ténoch Huerta Mejía, better known as Tenoch Huerta, was born on January 29, 1981 in Ecatepec de Morelos in Mexico. He is currently 41 years old and is 1.72 centimeters tall.

His beginnings in the industry started thanks to his father, a film buff, who used to enroll him in acting courses with María Elena Saldaña and later with Carlos Torres Torrija and Luis Felipe Tovar. It was Torrija who gave him the necessary impulse to become interested in the profession.

But his only passion is not acting, as he also studied Communication and Journalism at the Aragon School of Higher Education, part of the UNAM. He also worked as a cameraman before receiving opportunities as an actor.

Tenoch Huerta's love life and family

Tenoch never publicly named his partner's name but it is known that he has children. One of the many questions asked by the media was what had been the reaction of his children when they found out he was going to belong to the MCU as one of the new and most powerful villains. "My oldest, until she saw the Funko, she thought I was an actor. Because she obviously doesn't watch my movies. She said, 'Oh, look, you do work as an actor'", Huerta said.

She also assured that when she is in the middle of filming, she always has the support of her family and that when she is not working, she dedicates 100 percent of her time to her children. His eldest daughter's name is Atzin, who is currently 9 years old. The actor confessed in a 2018 interview, "I always put my daughter to bed is like a crusader, you know, watching over the guns. I spend the night watching over my most precious asset, over the most expensive of my assets which is my daughter".

Tenoch Huerta's filmography

Tenoch has created a great career in the Mexican film and television industry, but his arrival in Hollywood did not happen until 2013 with Stand Clear of the Closing Doors. After that success came several other great projects and titles such as Mercy, Escobar: Paradise Lost, Spectre, Tigers Are Not Afraid, Bel Canto, Son of Monarchs, The Forever Purge, Madres and finally Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

He has worked in more than 70 productions, both Mexican and American and of various origins. On the other hand, he became quite popular after playing Rafael Caro Quintero, founder of the Guadalajara cartel, in the Netflix series, Narcos.

Tenoch Huerta's net worth

The Mexican actor's net worth is $2 million, according to Marca. It is not yet known how much he has received for his work in Wakanda Forever but it is rumored that the paycheck contained a lot of zeros and was for a large sum. Initially it was estimated that he would earn around $15 million but these were only guesses.