Teresa Giudice is one of the sixteen contestants that will be competing in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Here, check out more about this TV personality, including age, net worth, family and more.

American television personality, Teresa Giudice, is ready to get on the dance floor with her partner Pasha Pashkov in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. She is mostly known for starring in The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

However, Giudice has written multiple New York Times bestseller cookbooks. She also appeared in the 2019 Bodybuilding Competition, and is an avid yoga lover. She launched her own line of yoga wear called Electric Yoga.

Giudice revealed to Page Six that she accepted the offer for Dancing With the Stars after her good friend Kenya Moore told her that she was going to love it. So, if you’re not familiar with the reality TV star, check out some facts.

How old is Teresa Giudice?

Teresa Giudice was born on May 18, 1972. She is 50 years old. She is from Paterson, New Jersey. Her parents are Giacinto and Antonia Gorga, who are Italian immigrants from Sala Consilina, Campania.

How much is Teresa Giudice’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the TV personality has an estimated net worth of $500,000. In 2009, she and her then husband Joe Giudice filed for bankruptcy. Both of them were later found guilty of 41 counts of fraud. She was sentenced to 15 months in a federal prison. She served 11 months before being released.

Who are Teresa Giudice’s daughters?

Teresa shares four daughters with her ex-husband Joe: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13. The four of them have appeared in the reality shows with her mother, and they all have strong social media presence.

Who is Teresa Giudice's husband?

Teresa Giudice is married to Luis Ruelas, a 48-year-old businessman from New Jersey.The pair started dating in November 2020. She finalized her divorce with Joe in September 2020, after 20 years of marriage.