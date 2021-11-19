Former Sheffield United defender Terry Kennedy had to give up playing soccer at 26 due to recurring injuries. The once former teammate of Harry Maguire got the unexpected surprise of a lifetime when he won the lottery!

Terry Kennedy was once dubbed the ‘ginger John Terry’, the defender began his soccer career in 2011 at Sheffield United and was only able to play 19 matches in six seasons. Kennedy had a recurring knee problem which sidelined his career at Sheffield United and had little chance to right the ship during his other stints.

Kennedy would play for three more clubs all out of the limelight of the Premier League and in the English lower divisions before calling it a day in 2018 while playing only 17 games for Harrogate Town, where he scored 5 goals in his final season as a pro.

After Kennedy hung up his cleats not much was known what happened to a player that at one point in his career was a teammate of Harry Maguire at Sheffield United’s youth teams. Then Terry Kennedy got all the notoriety he could not get as a soccer player when he bought a lottery ticket and won £1 million.

Terry Kennedy wins £1 million in British lottery

Terry Kennedy was working his regular day job when footage of the former defender was on social media holding his winning lottery ticket a day after his 28th birthday. While on the phone with the lottery agent his co-workers filmed the exact moment that Kennedy’s winning lottery ticket was confirmed, and he won £1 million.

While despite having some memorable moments as a youth soccer player and getting the opportunity to play professional sports, Kennedy, who had to enter the life of a “normal” person, is back in the spotlight, this time £1 million richer.

