An era has ended for the video game community as Tfue, a Fortnite pro player and Twitch streamer, has shocked the world by announcing his retirement. Here are the reasons behind his decision.

Turner Tenney, better known as Tfue, has always had a love for video games. He began his professional career playing Call of Duty but gained popularity within the community after switching to Fortnite a few years ago.

Tfue has won numerous international Fortnite tournaments and has garnered a massive following of 11.4 million on Twitch. However, his community began to worry about him when he disappeared from the scene two months ago, and now the reason behind his absence has been revealed.

Fortnite pro player Tfue announces his retirement from gaming

Tfue will not be returning to streaming. The Fortnite pro player announced his retirement this Tuesday in a video uploaded to YouTube. The gamer’s decision has shocked everyone, but especially his fans, who will undoubtedly miss him greatly.

Born in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, Turner Tenney started his career in 2014. He used to play battle royale games, but once Fortnite was released, everything changed for him.

Tfue gained a lot of popularity thanks to his incredible plays in this video game. He began winning numerous tournaments against other professional players, earning immense respect within the gaming community.

However, the 25-year-old has decided to retire from his career. In a video uploaded to his YouTube account, Tfue explains that he wants to “live his life”. According to the gamer, he intends to dedicate more time to his family and friends, as he hasn’t had enough opportunity to do so since 2014.