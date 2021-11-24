Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 25, and most banks and public offices will be closed. Here, check out the details.

The vast majority of families in the United States celebrate Thanksgiving, which is a state and federal holiday. Many families celebrate together with a big meal, while other people prefer to spend the time with their friends, while others just like to watch the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, which you can watch on FuboTV (free trial) on Thursday at 9 AM (ET).

Thanksgiving is a holiday that has both religious and secular aspects, being known as the “harvest festival” and the “festival of family.” It’s celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November and many stores usually close that day.

While many people like to run errands during the days off, during Thanksgiving it’s quite difficult as the majority of stores and banks remain close during the day. However, you can go out on Black Friday. Here is everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Are banks open on Thanksgiving Day?

No. The following banks are scheduled to be closed for Thanksgiving Day:

Bank of America

Capital One Bank

Chase

Citibank

PNC Bank

Santander Bank

Wells Fargo

TD Bank

Are stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

Drug stores and pharmacies usually remain open, but the majority of retailers will be closed. However, you might want to check with your local store, just in case.