If you want to grab some snack before your meal or you just aren't in the mood to cook this year, here check out which fast food chain restaurants will open on Thanksgiving 2021.

Holidays are here and you might be preparing to visit your family or go out with your friends, or maybe just relax and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, which you can watch on FuboTV (free trial). However are your plans, you might wonder which fast food chains and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2021.

While it’s tradition to have a family meal, maybe you aren't in the mood to cook this year. Or, if you already have your full holiday meal, you might still want to have a coffee run or grab an early bite. Luckily, there are always options on Thanksgiving, but you may find slim pickings or have to travel further than usual.

Many major restaurant chains will be closed, including Chipotle and Chick-fil-A, but some will be open. However, you have to check the times for the specific location nearest you before hitting up your go-to fast food spot. Here, check out the options of fast food chains on Thanksgiving day.

Fast food restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2021

A few restaurant chains will be serving their go-to items on the holiday but, as we said before, many locations alter their operating hours, so it’s always a good option to check in. Some fast food places that will be open are: