Thanksgiving is just hours away and the community has already begun preparations for what will be a spectacular day full of activities, traditional dishes and good company. Here, check if banks will be open on Thursday and Friday after the celebration.

Thanksgiving will not arrive alone, as Friday is also Black Friday. Many people are wondering if banks will be open that same day, after all the celebrations and parades that will take place. While November 24 marks the start of the holiday season and is a time to stay home and spend quality time with loved ones, it's also a time to get out and check out the great deals.

So it could be a good plan. First eat typical food, play a board game or watch a good movie, and then move on to see what the brands have to offer. In case you want to enjoy other activities, you will also be able to do the Macy's Day Parade, a parade organized by Macy's department store that has been held since 1924.

On the other hand, the celebration itself is known as the "harvest holiday" or the "family holiday". Abraham Lincoln and Sarah Josepha Hale played very important roles in the creation of the holiday. Hale was the one who campaigned for and in 1863 had Lincoln's support, later making the presidential proclamation official.

Are banks open on Thursday, Nov. 24?

Most banks and financial institutions will be closed on Thursday, November 24, as it is Thanksgiving Day. It is a national holiday and is included in the Federal Reserve System's holiday schedule, so they are not usually open on the date. Most banks and institutions follow the reserve calendar, Business Insider notes.

The following banks are scheduled to be closed for Thanksgiving Day:

Bank of America

Capital One Bank

Chase

Citibank

PNC Bank

Santander Bank

Wells Fargo

TD Bank

Are banks open on Friday, Nov. 25?

The day after Thanksgiving is not a national holiday in most states across the country, so you can expect them to remain open during the course of the day. Unlike the annual observance on November 24, Black Friday is not a federal holiday, so there would be no reason for financial institutions to close.

Both national banks (Bank of America and Wells Fargo) and online banks (Chime and Bethpage Credit Union) will remain open on Friday, November 25. It is possible that the hours of operation may be modified due to Black Friday itself, so it is advisable to call before you leave.