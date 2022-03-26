Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are making history at the 2022 Oscars. Winning awards is nothing new for them but this year, they've been nominated at the same time. Here, find out about their love story.

Yes, believe it or not, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz met 30 years ago. They have a long history together but their love story didn't start when they first met. In the 2022 Oscars they are both nominated, and whether they win or not, they already stole our hearts.

Penélope Cruz, is nominated for Best Actress in “Parallel Mothers,” a film directed by Pedro Almodóvar, while her husband, Javier Bardem is nominated in the Best Actor category for playing Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos.”

They are not the only Hollywood couple making Oscars history together. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are also nominated. It’s the first time two real life couples have been nominated for Academy Awards at the same time.

When did the Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz love story start?

The two actors first met in 1992 on the set of the Spanish film Jamón Jamón. In 2017, Javier Bardem opened up to GQ UK about the first time he met Penelope and admitted “nothing romantic happened, she was underage,” he told the magazine.

While the two kept in touch, they didn’t really reconnect until they were working together on the set of Woody Allen’s 2007 movie “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”. Javier talked about the first time they saw each other with “other” eyes. “I don't know if we were shy or trying to be too professional,” Bardem told GQ UK. “Anyway, it got to the very last day of filming and nothing had happened. So I thought, 'F***! We better get drunk!' Luckily a friend of ours threw a wrap party and, well, the rest is history. Thank god!”

The co-stars started dating and quickly became engaged in 2009, marrying in a private ceremony in 2010. While Penélope has made it her policy not to discuss her marriage in the press, every once in a while Javier can’t help himself.

In 2011 they welcomed their first baby, a boy named Leo. An arrival that Javier Bardem told Vulture that it changed him immeasurably. “Life has changed. We have grown. Everything is different once you’re family. That is the priority, as it should be. We’re no exception. We work as hard as we can, but we recognize how hard we can work depending on each other’s needs. It’s important not to be confused by fiction. Fiction is fiction, reality is its own thing.” In 2013 they welcomed their first baby girl, Luna.

The power couple are no strangers to the Oscars. Javier Bardem won the 2008 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “No Country for Old Men”. The following year, Penélope Cruz won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her interpretation of Maria Elena in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” We can't wait to see this couple tomorrow at the Oscars.