The 4 best series in history according to the AI

Television series have been a mainstay of entertainment for decades, taking us into imaginary worlds and telling captivating stories. From emotional dramas to witty comedies, the shows have left an indelible mark on popular culture.

This year has seen the premiere of some great TV shows on the different streaming platforms that exist today. However, the most watched tend to be some all-time classics that have premiered before 2000.

Now, with artificial intelligence at our fingertips, knowing which are the best titles for the system is quite easy. ChatGPT offered a list of four productions it considers the most iconic. Here, check them out…

The 4 best series according to ChatGPT

Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan, has become one of the most acclaimed series of all time. The story of chemistry professor Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who becomes a drug dealer has left an indelible mark on the television world.

Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

Based on the novels by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones, created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, has become a worldwide cultural phenomenon. This epic fantasy series takes us to the seven kingdoms of Westeros, where different houses fight for power.

Friends (1994 – 2004)

For comedy fans, Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, is an iconic series that has stood the test of time. This story follows the lives of six friends in New York City as they face the joys and challenges of adult life.

The Sopranos (1999 – 2007)

The Sopranos, created by David Chase, is a series that revolutionized television with its focus on the life of a modern-day mob boss. The story of gangster Tony Soprano as he struggles to balance his family and criminal life has been praised for its brilliant script and exceptional performances.