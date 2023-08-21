If you’re looking for an acclaimed film to watch for free, this legal thriller with Matthew McConaughey is the perfect option. The movie received positive reviews and it’s based on a popular novel: The Lincoln Lawyer.

Yes, McConaughey stars as Mickey Haller, the same role that Mexican actor Manuel García-Rulfo portrays on the Netflix series. Both adaptations are based on the series of novels by Michael Connelly.

However, this film was released in 2011, and it also stars Ryan Phillippe, Marisa Tomei, Josh Lucas, William H. Macy, and Bryan Cranston. Check out how you can watch it for free in the United States.

How to watch ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ with Matthew McConaughey for free

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ follows Haller (McConaughey), whose workspace is a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car rather than a traditional office. In this film, Haller is tasked with representing the son of a wealthy Los Angeles businesswoman in an assault case.

It generally received positive reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a an approval rating of 83% based on 178 reviews. Most of the praise is for McConaughey’s performance.

You can watch this movie for free in the United States on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. This and other films will be available to you if you sign up using the link above. You can also stream it on Prime Video and Hulu.