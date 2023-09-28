The acclaimed Western drama with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano you can watch for free

Michelle Williams and Paul Dano are two acclaimed actors who recently shared the screen for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.” However, that wasn’t their first movie together, as they teamed up back in 2010 for this Western minimalist drama that you can watch for free in the US.

With an ability to portray complex and emotionally rich characters, Williams is one of the most sought after talents in Hollywood. Apart from “The Fabelmans,” she has received another three Oscar nominations for “Brokeback Mountain,” “Blue Valentine,” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

On the other hand, Dano is also an in-demand talent, especially for his versatility. Some of his most acclaimed movies include “Little Miss Sunshine,” for which he won a SAG Award as part of the ensemble cast, as well as “There Will Be Blood,” “Love and Mercy,” and “The Batman.”

‘Meek’s Cutoff,’ a must-watch acclaimed Western drama

Williams and Dano starred in 2010’s “Meek’s Cutoff,” a Western drama directed by Kelly Reichardt. It draws loose inspiration from a historical event that unfolded in 1945, when frontier guide Stephen Meek led a wagon train on an expedition through the arid Oregon desert, following a route that would later become known as the Meek Cutoff in the western United States.

Apart from Williams and Dano, the film stars Bruce Greenwood as Stephen Meek. The rest of the cast includes: Shirley Henderson, Tommy Nelson, Neal Huff, Zoe Kazan, Will Patton, and Rod Rondeaux.

According to review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an 86% approval rating based on reviews from 130 critics. It was also shown in competition at the 67th Venice International Film Festival.

How to watch ‘Meek’s Cutoff’ for free in the US?

You can watch the film for free in the United States on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. As well as on Kanopy, if you have access to a library card or a university login. The movie is also available to watch on Paramount+.