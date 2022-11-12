'The Acolyte' is one of the upcoming Star Wars project for Disney+, and the series is already in production. Here, check out everything you need to know such as plot, cast, potential release date and more.

The Star Wars franchise is expanding, with several shows coming to Disney+ in the next few years. The most recent release was Andor, starring Diego Luna and Adria Arjona, which has received positive reviews. However, there are many more in development, including “The Acolyte.”

The Acolyte was announced in 2020, and it has been a mysterious project among the Star War series. However, we do know that it is set a century before the events of The Skywalker Saga and that the project is already in production.

Recently, Disney revealed the whole cast and fans are excited about the project, which is written and produced by Leslye Headland, who will also serve as showrunner. She is mostly known for being the co-creator of the Netflix series Russian Doll.

The Acolyte’s Plot

There’s no much details about the plot, except for the synopsis when Disney green-lighted the show in 2020: “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

However, we also know that the series will take place about a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. During that time, the Sith were still in hiding. It will be interesting watching a show set in the High Republic, which hasn’t been explored in other Star Wars series before.

The Acolyte’s cast

Disney revealed the whole cast for the series, and there are big names. “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” star Amandla Stenberg will play the lead role, and she will be accompanied by other stars such as:

Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Manny Jacinto (“Nine Perfect Strangers”)

Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”)

Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”)

Rebecca Henderson (“Inventing Anna”)

Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”)

Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917”)

Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”)

Is there a release date for The Acolyte?

There is no release date yet for The Acolyte, but production on the series has officially begun in November 2022. However, according to Esquire, filming will likely take place all throughout Spring 2023. That means that the show could be out in late 2023 at the earliest.