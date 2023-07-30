The action comedy with Mark Wahlberg to watch on Netflix if you like 'Hidden Strike'

‘Hidden Strike,’ starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, made its debut on the Netflix platform on July 28th, and in only a day after its release, this new movie became the most-watched title globally on the platform.

The movie follows a Chinese private security contractor who receives a crucial assignment to eliminate oil workers. However, when he uncovers the true sinister intentions of the attackers – a scheme to steal a fortune in oil, he joins forces with a former U.S. Marine to stop their plans.

The action buddy comedy is one of the most beloved genres, and there’s plenty of movies that follow the same formula. However, if you want to watch something similar to ‘Hidden Strike’ and that it’s also recent, check out this movie recommendation.

The movie with Mark Wahlberg to watch after ‘Hidden Strike’

‘Spenser Confidential’ stars Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Donald Cerrone, Marc Maron, and Post Malone. Its a comedy action film that was released in 2020, and that you can find on Netflix.

Peter Berg directed the film, which was inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins. This is the official synopsis, per the streamer:

Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he’ll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.