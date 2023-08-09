The action-crime thriller that is trending on Netflix and you can watch for free in the US

Thomas Jane and John Travolta star in one of most popular movies, which is currently trending on Netflix. The Punisher is not only on the streaming giant, but can also be watched online for free.

[Watch The Punisher online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The story follows an undercover FBI agent who becomes a vigilante assassin and sets out to unleash his wrath on the corrupt businessman who slaughtered his entire family at a reunion.

Jonathan Hensleigh directed and wrote the screenplay, along with Michael France. The film not only became a worldwide hit, but continues to be one of the industry’s best known and most famous titles.

How to watch The Punisher online for free

The Punisher was released in 2004 and it was a new version of the classic, which had been a success since its first adaptation. Although it is on multiple services, such as Peacock, there is one that offers it for free. This is Fubo (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.