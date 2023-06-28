The action movie with Dwayne Johnson that is trending and you can watch it for free

Dwayne Johnson has made a great career over the years and has established himself as one of the most versatile. One of his most popular movies belongs to the action genre took home two awards during 2016.

This is San Andreas, whose story follows a rescue helicopter pilot who undertakes a dangerous journey across the state to rescue his estranged daughter after a major earthquake in California.

Carla Gugino, Kylie Minogue, Will Yun Lee, Alec Utgoff, Alexandra Daddario and Colton Haynes are three of the stars accompanying The Rock on this adventure. Here, check how and where to watch the movie online…

How to watch San Andreas free online

San Andreas is one of the most popular action stories starring Dwayne Johnson in the genre. It is available to play for free on Fubo, which is offering a one-week trial in the United States.

After the 7-day trial period, the streaming service costs $74.99 per month for the most basic plan. There are several plans that adapt to the needs of each user, making it one of the most complete options when it comes to watching content.