Josh Duhamel (Safe Haven and Life as We Know It) and Mel Gibson (The Passion of the Christ) joined forces last year to make a new action thriller, which is now available to watch for free online on one of the most popular platforms.
[Watch Bandit online free in the US]
The story follows a charming career criminal, who after escaping from a Michigan prison, assumes a new identity in Canada and robs a record 59 banks and jewelry stores while being pursued by a police task force.
Allan Ungar directed, while the screenplay was a three-way job. Kraig Wenman, Robert Knuckle and Ed Arnold did the writing for the action flick, which has a score of 71 on Rotten Tomatoes.
How to watch Bandit online free
Bandit premiered last year and after spending considerable time in theaters it made its big debut on a streaming platform. It is currently available on Fubo and can be streamed for free.
The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.