The action movie with Josh Duhamel and Mel Gibson that you can watch online free

Josh Duhamel (Safe Haven and Life as We Know It) and Mel Gibson (The Passion of the Christ) joined forces last year to make a new action thriller, which is now available to watch for free online on one of the most popular platforms.

The story follows a charming career criminal, who after escaping from a Michigan prison, assumes a new identity in Canada and robs a record 59 banks and jewelry stores while being pursued by a police task force.

Allan Ungar directed, while the screenplay was a three-way job. Kraig Wenman, Robert Knuckle and Ed Arnold did the writing for the action flick, which has a score of 71 on Rotten Tomatoes.

How to watch Bandit online free

Bandit premiered last year and after spending considerable time in theaters it made its big debut on a streaming platform. It is currently available on Fubo and can be streamed for free.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.