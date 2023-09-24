Tom Holland is one of the most popular young actors right now. While the British performer is currently taking a break after the demanding shooting of his most recent Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room,” one of his most famous movies is trending worldwide. And, no. It’s not Spider-Man.

Thanks to his role as the superhero, Holland has become a worldwide star. However, the actor has also tried to separate himself from the Marvel character. That’s why some of his side projects have turned out to be darker thrillers, such as “Cherry” or “The Devil All The Time.”

However, it’s true that Holland shines best when he combines his strengths for comedy and action. And that’s precisely what he does in this movie that, according to FlixPatrol, is the third most-watched worldwide on Max. But, if you’re in the US, you can watch it on Netflix. Check out more.

‘Uncharted,’ the action film with Tom Holland trending globally

It’s not surprising that ‘Uncharted’ is trending as the film was one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 with a revenue of $400 million. The movie, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, is an adaptation of the video game of the same name.

The movie follows Nathan Drake (Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) team up to recover a 500-year-old fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan. They face off against a ruthless rival, Moncada, in a race to find a $5 billion treasure and uncover Nate’s missing brother.

It’s true that ‘Uncharted’ received mixed reviews by critics, especially for playing it safe, but Holland’s performance and his chemistry with Wahlberg were praised. Thanks to its strong showing at the box office, Sony has announced that it would be a new franchise for the studio.

The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer, and adapted by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The rest of the cast also includes Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle in supporting roles.