The action thriller series with Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano that you can watch for free online

Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano are two of the stars who joined forces with Patricia Arquette to deliver one of the most popular action series on Showtime and several other streaming platforms.

The story follows a prison employee in upstate New York who becomes romantically involved with a pair of inmates and helps them escape. The episodes were directed by one of the most recognizable stars: Ben Stiller.

The miniseries was the brainchild of Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin. It only had one season, which had seven episodes in total. Here, check which is the most popular thriller of the actors so far…

How to watch Escape at Dannemora online free

Escape at Dannemora premiered in 2018 and quickly became a viewer favorite, especially for fans of the actors. It was nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy Awards and is available on Fubo.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the series / drama section.

Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano, Bonnie Hunt, Eric Lange, David Morse and Jeremy Bobb are some of the stars that make up the main cast of the miniseries directed by the Zoolander actor.