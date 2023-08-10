The action thriller with Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez that you can watch for free

Jennifer Lopez and Jason Statham joined forces a few years ago to make one of the action movies of 2013: Parker. The duo starred in the thriller that has been trending this week and is one of the most watched.

[Watch Parker online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The story follows a thief with a professional code of ethics who is betrayed by his crew and left for dead. Assuming a new disguise he forms an alliance with a woman on the inside and seeks to settle a score.

Taylor Hackford directed the film, which earned a nomination at the 2014 World Stunt Awards. The project’s tagline was “To come out clean, you have to play dirty”. Here, check out how to watch it for free…

How to watch Parker online for free

Parker debuted on the big screen during 2013, when the main stars already had a great career and were known around the world, so its success was to be expected. It currently belongs to the Fubo catalog (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action section.