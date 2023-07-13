Jason Statham stars in one of the most popular action movies directed by Guy Ritchie: Wrath of Man. The thriller is not only led by the 55-year-old star, but the cast is full of big names.

[Watch Wrath of Man online free in the US]

Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Jeffrey Donovan and Rocci Boy Williams are among them. The screenplay was written by the director himself and Nicolas Boukhrief with Éric Besnard.

The story became trending this week, especially after several titles of this genre entered the top 10 of some of the most popular streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Wrath of Man online free

Wrath of Man starred Jason Statham but didn’t get too many awards, as it was only nominated once. However, it is one of the classics of its genre and can be seen for free online through Fubo.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.

The story follows H, a cold and mysterious character who works for a cash trucking company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars through Los Angeles each week.