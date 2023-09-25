The action thriller with Keanu Reeves trending worldwide you can watch for free in the US

With a career spanning several decades, Keanu Reeves has starred in various acclaimed movies and hit franchises. However, in recent years, his most celebrated work has been the ‘John Wick’ films.

This neo-noir action thriller franchise is not only beloved by fans but has also charmed critics. The fourth entry received rave reviews for its epic stylized action sequences and emotional depth.

The fourth film is currently available to watch on Starz and, according to Just Watch, is the seventh most popular film overall in the US. Meanwhile, on Prime Video, another movie from the franchise is trending worldwide and available for free in the US.

‘John Wick 3’ is trending worldwide on Prime Video

According to FlixPatrol, ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ is the eighth most-watched movie on Prime Video worldwide (though it is not part of the US catalog). In the movie, Wick is on the run from the world’s most merciless assassins.

Having eliminated a member of the enigmatic international assassin’s guild known as the High Table, the legendary hitman is left without the organization’s protective cover, making him the target of a $14 million bounty.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the third installment of the saga also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

Where to watch ‘John Wick 3’ in the US for free?

You can watch ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ in the US for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. It’s also available to stream for free on USA Network. You can watch it on demand on Peacock.