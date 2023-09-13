The action thriller with Kevin Costner and Amber Heard you can watch for free in the US

Kevin Costner, Amber Heard and Hailee Steinfeld star in this action thriller directed by McG that is available to watch for free in the US. The film was released in 2014, and it was written by Luc Besson and Adi Hasak.

Costner is, of course, one of the most prolific actors and directors. The two-time Academy Award winner has most recently appeared in movies such as “Hidden Figures” (2016), “Molly’s Game” (2017), or “Let Him Go” (2020), apart from his role in the hit series “Yellowstone.”

While he is set to direct, produce and star in the upcoming Western “Horizon: An American Saga,” you can catch him in this role in which he not only performs action stunts but also has to develop an emotional family drama.

‘3 Days To Kill,’ the action thriller you can watch for free

The movie titled “3 Days To Kill” follows spy Ethan Renner, who while confronting a terminal illness, decides to leave behind his career to mend his relationship with his estranged wife and daughter. Yet, an opportunity arises for him to secure a potentially life-saving drug, but it comes at a cost—he must embark on a final mission: capturing one of the world’s most ruthless terrorists, all while caring for his teenage daughter in her mother’s absence.

Costner stars as Ethan, with Heard portraying Vivi Delay, an elite CIA agent. Steinfeld, on the other hand, plays Ethan’s daughter Zooey. The rest of the cast includes Connie Nielsen (as Ethan’s wife), Richard Sammel, Marc Andréoni, Eriq Ebouaney, Tómas Lemarquis, Raymond J. Barry, Jonathan Barbezieux, Jonas Bloquet and Rupert Wynne-James.

How to watch ‘3 Days To Kill’ for free in the US?

You can watch '3 Days To Kill' for free in the United States on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost.