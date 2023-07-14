Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson joined forces in the early 2000s to make one of Martin Scorsese‘s most popular action thrillers. The Departed was not only a hit, but won four Oscars.

[Watch The Departed online free in the US]

The acclaimed director’s film was scripted by three industry greats: William Monahan, Alan Mak and Felix Chong. The story follows a cop and a department mole who try to identify each other when they infiltrate an Irish gang.

The three stars did not carry the plot alone, but there were other great actors who accompanied them along the way. Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Vera Farmiga, Anthony Anderson, Ray Winstone and Alec Baldwin are some of them.

How to watch The Departed free online

The Departed was released in 2006 and was one of the most popular films of the three lead actors. At the time, the trio was one of the most innovative and critics acclaimed their work for several weeks. The film is currently available on Fubo.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.

“To take down South Boston’s Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own to infiltrate the underworld, not realizing the syndicate has done likewise. While an undercover cop curries favor with the mob kingpin, a career criminal rises through the police ranks. But both sides soon discover there’s a mole among them”, describes the official synopsis.