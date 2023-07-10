The action thriller with Liam Neeson that you can watch for free

Liam Neeson is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood thanks to his roles in dramas, thrillers and action films. So, it’s not surprising that the star is enjoying popularity on streaming platforms like Prime Video or Netflix. However, you can also watch some of his movies for free.

One of Neeson’s most celebrated roles is Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s film “Schindler’s List” (1993), which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. However, he is also known for many action franchises such as ‘Taken’.

While you can watch some of the actors’ films on Netflix, here we’ve got you a movie recommendation you can enjoy for free. It’s an action thriller that was released in 2022, and it surely is a must-watch.

How to watch Blacklight with Liam Neeson for free in the US

You can watch ‘Blacklight’ with Neeson for free in the United States, if you sign up for the seven day free-trial of Fubo. To find the movie on the platform, just go to the “movies” section and type the name on the search bar.

The film follows Travis Block, who is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.

It also stars: Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Quinn, Taylor John Smith, Claire van der Boom, Georgia Flood, Mel Jarnson, Gabriella Sengos, Tim Draxl, Zac Lemons and Yael Stone.