The action thriller with Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci that you can watch for free

Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci were the trio that brought to life one of the most well-known crime movies in history, which has become one of the best globally and won an Oscar.

The action thriller from the ’90s was one of the highlights of the Academy Awards ceremony held in 1991. It received six nominations but was only able to win one golden statuette.

The acclaimed film was directed by the iconic Martin Scorsese, who also served as the co-writer of the screenplay alongside Nicholas Pileggi (known for American Gangster with Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe).

The classic Oscar-nominated film that has returned to trend

Goodfellas arrived on the big screen in 1990 and quickly became one of the most important classics in the film industry. It is based on the non-fiction book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi, which deals with real-life events.

The story follows Henry Hill and his life in the mafia, encompassing his relationship with his wife Karen Hill and his mafia associates Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito in the Italian-American crime syndicate.

Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino, Frank Sivero, Tony Darrow, Mike Starr, Frank Vincent, Chuck Low, Charles Scorsese and Gina Mastrogiacomo are some of the stars who were part of the cast.

Where to watch Goodfellas online for free in the US?

If you want to watch Goodfellas for free, the best option is Fubo, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action section.

The film was a box office success, grossing $46.8 million, with a budget of only $25 million. The only Oscar it received was for Joe Pesci (Home Alone, Casino and Raging Bull) in the Best Supporting Actor category.