The action thriller with Sean Penn that is trending on Netflix UK and you can watch in the US

Netflix has one of the most complete catalogs of movies and TV shows. However, sometimes it’s frustrating to find a movie and not be able to watch it. However, in this case, one of the action films that is trending on the platform in the UK, it’s also available to watch in the States and it stars Sean Penn.

Penn, 62, is one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. He won two Academy Awards for his roles in Mystic River (2003) and Milk (2008), and he has shined in several genres, such as drama, crime, thrillers and comedy.

While he isn’t precisely recognized for doing action, he stars in this action thriller film that it’s currently one of the most-watched movies on Netflix UK. Here, check out more about the film, which also stars Javier Bardem and Idris Elba.

The Gunman, the trending action thriller on Netflix UK

‘The Gunman’ is an action thriller that came out in 2015, and it stars Penn, Bardem and Elba, with Mark Rylance, Jasmine Trinca and Ray Winstone. It follows a mercenary who kills the Minister of Mining of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and eight years later has to face the consequences.

The movie was directed Pierre Morel and written by Don Macpherson, Pete Travis and Sean Penn, based on the novel The Prone Gunman (French title: La position du tireur couché) by Jean-Patrick Manchette.

While it was panned by critics and it was a box office bomb (grossing just $24 million against its $40 million budget), it seems like the film is having a second life on Netflix. Currently, according to FlixPatrol, it is in the tenth spot of the most-watched list in the UK. It’s also available to stream in the US on the platform.