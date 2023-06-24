The adventure movie with Chris Pine that you can watch for free

Chris Pine is one of the most important and famous actors in the entertainment industry, so his career contains great successes. Among them is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, one of the most watched adventure films.

The story was created based on the iconic board game and follows a a thief and a group of unlikely adventurers, who embark on an epic quest to recover a lost relic, but things get dangerously complicated when they meet the wrong people.

Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis and Daisy Head are some of the stars accompanying the Star Trek and Wonder Woman actor. Here, check out how to watch the movie online for free…

How to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves for free

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released at the end of March of this year and since then it has become one of the most successful magical adventure films.

Chris Pine leads the plot and although it spent a good bit of time on the big screen, it finally made its debut on a streaming platform. This is available in Fubo‘s catalog, so you can watch it for free and online.

The service is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. In addition, it can also be found on Paramount+ (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video and MGM+.