Harrison Ford is one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. He has been part of several beloved movie franchises such as ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones.’ He actually reprised the role as the adventurer for the last time in ‘The Dial of Destiny,’ which will come to theaters later this week (June 29).

[Watch movies online free on FUBO in the US]

Recently, Ford has been also starring in several TV series, such as the Yellowstone prequel ‘1923,’ in which he portrays Jacob Dutton alongside Helen Mirren; and ‘Shrinking,’ in which he stars as a therapist.

If you want to watch the films for Indiana Jones, you can do so on Disney+ and Paramount+. However, you can also watch one of Ford’s most recent adventure films for free. Here, check out which one and how.

How to watch ‘The Call of The Wild’ free online in the US

If you want to watch ‘The Call of The Wild’ online free in the United States, you can do so on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. It’s a perfect opportunity to not only watch this film, but others such as romantic-comedies or Jennifer Lawrence’s films.

This adventure film is based on Jack London’s 1903 novel of the same name. Chris Sanders directed it and Michael Green wrote the script. Apart from Ford, the movie stars Omar Sy, Cara Gee, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, and Bradley Whitford.

The movie is set during the 1890s Klondike Gold Rush, and it follows a dog named Buck as he is stolen from his home in California and sent to the Yukon, where he befriends an old outdoorsman and begins a life-altering adventure.