After 11 years Shakira and Pique split up. The 35-year-old player left the family home and returned to his bachelor´s apartment. Find out here what the apartment is like.

Shakira will no longer be seen with her sons, Milan and Sasha, cheering on Gerard Pique at Camp Nou Stadium. After 11 years, the singer and the 35-year-old player split up, rumors began, and the Colombian confirmed the facts and made the separation public.

A brief statement, released by the singer’s communication agency, confirmed: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”.

As reported by Marca, the 45-year-old Colombian singer had caught Pique in bed with another woman. After the incident, the Spanish player left the family home and moved into an apartment in Barcelona, and it is said that has been living a "party lifestyle" since the split. Find out here about the apartment where Pique is staying.

The department where Pique is staying

The soccer player moved from the luxurious mansion he shared with Shakira in Esplugues de Llobregat (an exclusive area of Barcelona) to his bachelor apartment. The mansion where he lived with his family is 700 square meters and has a gym, tennis court, and outdoor swimming pool.

Now, Pique lives in the apartment where he used to reside before he met the singer. The building is located on Muntaner Street, one of the most expensive areas of Barcelona. The 35-year-old player bought the apartment in 2009 for 4 million euros, but it is now believed to be valued at 40 million euros.

The apartment is located on the sixth level and has three floors, a terrace, and a swimming pool. It also has a lobby, kitchen, dining room, living room, billiard room, and large bedrooms. According to AS, when Pique moved in with Shakira, the player rented the apartment to Cesc Fabregas and his girlfriend, Daniella Seemann.