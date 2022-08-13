The third season of “Never Have I Ever” has been released on Netflix and its stars are making the expected rounds of promotion. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, one of the show’s actor shared a funny anecdote while auditioning with Ryan Gosling.

The awkward moment between this 'Never Have I Ever' star and Ryan Gosling

Season 3of “Never Have I Ever,” starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet, hit Netflix and fans can’t stop talking about it. The series, created by Mindy Kaling, has been praised by critics and it’s being called one of the best teenage comedies of the platform.

Besides the great writing, one thing that makes “Never Have I Ever” what it is, it’s the relationship between Devi (Ramakrishnan) and her mother Nalina, portrayed by Poorna Jagannathan. While Ramakrishnan is the star of the show, Jagannathan is the scene-stealer.

Jagannathan, 49, has appeared in several films and TV shows, including "Gypsy," "The Night Of" and "Big Little Lies." However, as an actor, she hasn’t escaped awkward auditions and rejection. Check out the hilarious reaction she had while auditioning with Ryan Gosling.

The reason that ‘Never Have I Ever’ star Jagannathan lost a role with Ryan Gosling

During the promotion of the Season 3 of “Never Have I Ever,” Jagannathan talked with The Hollywood Reporter and shared an anecdote of an awkward situation she had while doing a test with Ryan Gosling for a film.

“For whatever reason, this was before the Me Too movement, they chose a scene when we’re making out and it’s a part of an orgy,” she explained. “You know, you have to go through so many levels and I was totally with it, I was totally on it,” she continued.

“I had my grip on it (until) he started making out with me and I just melted and started giggling. I was not allowed into that cast office for many, many years," she said with a laugh. That would definitely be an embarrassing moment for anyone. We wonder how Gosling reacted to it.