Season 26 of The Bachelor is almost here. If you don't want to miss anything, check out here how to watch the show live or how to stream it.

It’s almost time for a new The Bachelor season! The show's 26th season will premiere on Monday, January 3. Clayton Echard will try to find love with one of 23 contestants who will try to make him fall for one of them. Also, will see Jesse Palmer as a host for the first time.

It seems like next season will be filled with drama, as ABC already released a teaser in which we can see that Echard says he's in love with three women and he confesses he slept with two of them during (presumably) the last rose ceremony.

However, let’s not go ahead of ourselves. In order to get there, we still have to see his journey. Whether you’re one of the skeptical who still doesn’t know why Echard is the leading man this season or if you’re already in love with him, check out how to watch this season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor 2022: How to watch season 26

You can watch The Bachelor on fuboTV (free trial) and ABC. Also, you can watch the show on Hulu and ABC.com, but you’ll have to wait one day after the episodes premiere on TV first. Every episode will be airing on Mondays at 8 pm ET.

Fans can surely expect a lot to happen this season. For instance, The Bachelor mansion will be back after filming at various resorts across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, it seems like we’re getting a happy ending as Echard teased he did find love during his season.

"I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well," he said while promoting the show on Good Morning America.