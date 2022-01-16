Season 26 of The Bachelor will Clayton Echard is underway and the drama has been on point. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to know what's going to happen. Here, check out when the next episode will come out.

We’re two episodes into season 26 of The Bachelor and one thing is for sure: so far, things have been quite explosive. In the second episode, in which Hilary Duff appeared as a guest, we watched Cassidy Timbrook become ‘the villain’ of the season.

If you’re lost, here is a recap. During the last episode, Clayton organized the first group date, in which the women had to decorate and plan a kid’s party. Long story short: Cassidy didn’t help at all and the rest of the women were (rightfully) upset. Among other things, that made Sierra tell Clayton that Cassidy had an affair back home.

After Clayton found out about it, he felt confused and asked host Jesse Palmer if someone had ever taken a rose back before…. And we ended up there. So, yes, we want to find out what’s going to happen next but it won’t be this week.

The Bachelor 2022: When will episode 3 air?

Episode 3 of the 26th season of The Bachelor will air next week, on January 24, 2022. The show will take a mini break as ABC will be airing the NFL wild card playoff game during the show’s regular 8 PM (ET) slot.

Luckily, the wait will be only one week. So far, Cassidy, Sussy and Sarah received roses during dates, while Teddi received the first impression rose during Week 1. Clayton said about Teddi that she’s got him “feeling some type of way.”

You can watch this season of The Bachelor live on fuboTV (free-trial) on Mondays 8 PM (ET). Also, you can watch the show on ABC. So far, ABC hasn’t yet officially confirmed The Bachelor's schedule for the remaining episodes.