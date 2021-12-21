Season 26 of The Bachelor is coming soon and former Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars champion Kaitlyn Bristowe has shared some advice for Clayton Echard.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was a contestant in The Bachelor before being The Bachelorette in season 19, knows everything about being the center of the franchise. And how hard it can be to navigate feelings and desires while dating 20 people at the same time. So, the now-host is offering Clayton Echard some advice ahead the premiere of season 26, which you can watch on (US).

First, she thinks that while fans might not know much about him for his time during season 18 of The Bachelorette, where he didn’t receive enough camera time, he’s one of the “most sensitive, in tune with his emotions kind of person” she’s ever met. She said this on Us Weekly’s 'Here for the Right Reasons' podcast while promoting the Dancing With The Stars Tour.

However, according to the teaser for season 26, Clayton is going to have a hard time with his finalists after he tells two of them that he was “intimate” with both of them. It’s not anything new in the show, as Bristowe also slept with contestant Nick Viall before the overnight dates during her 2015 season.

Kaitlyn Bristowe: “It’s going to be extremely difficult for him”

For Bristowe, Echard’s personality “will make for a good Bachelor.” However, she added that “it's gonna be extremely difficult for him because of how sensitive and emotional he is. But that’s such a great quality [that] you wanna see in a Bachelor. I think it’s gonna be a really great season.”

Also, speaking about the situation of being intimate with two women during the show, she couldn’t resist a joke before reflecting on how everything has changed. “I’m gonna have to give him my number and say, ‘If you need to chat through anything, call me,’" she said.

However, she believes that despite receiving “so much shaming” for sleeping with her contestants, “the viewers have evolved with the show and have come to understand that that does happen and that that’s OK. And that it’s our decision of what we wanna do.”

You can watch Season 26 of The Bachelor on fubotv (free trial).