Who will be Clayton Echard's fiance by the end of The Bachelor season 26? Here, check out who were sent home during Week 1 and who remains in the race for Echard’s heart.

Season 26 of The Bachelor will continue with the second episode airing this week. This time, Clayton Echard will be joined by singer/actress Hilary Duff and TV host Ziwe. However, fans will be eager to know who will remain and who will go home. You can watch it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The season started with 31 contestants. However, two women were eliminated before the first rose ceremony. Well, not exactly, one of them self-eliminated her. Echard’s journey to find love didn’t start as he planned but he also did have good moments with some contestants.

And it seems like things will be better this week. In the press release for this episode, ABC says that during the group date “sparks eventually fly when one woman spends more time with Echard than the kids at the party.” Interesting. First, let’s see who went home and who remained.

Who got Clayton Echard’s first impression rose during Week 1 on The Bachelor?

The first impression rose went to Teddi Wright, from California, who also was the first contestant to kiss Clayton. “She’s got me feeling some type of way,” he later said during his one-on-one interview with producers.

Who did Clayton Echard send home this week on the premiere of The Bachelor Season 26?

The evening started with 31 women and it ended with 22. Two contestants were eliminated before the rose ceremony. First, Claire was sent home after telling the other contestants that she “hated” Clayton. Then, it was Salley, who was previously in an engagement she hadn’t got over, so she sent herself home. Here, check out the rest:

Daria

Hailey

Ivana

Jane

Lindsay D.

Rianna

Samantha

Who’s left on Clayton Echard’s Season 26 of The Bachelor?

Cassidy

Eliza

Elizabeth

Ency

Gabby

Genevieve

Hunter

Jill

Kate

Kira

Lyndsey W.

Mara

Marlena

Melina

Rachel

Sarah

Serene

Shanae

Sierra

Susie

Teddi

Tessa

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. You can also watch it on fuboTV (free trial).