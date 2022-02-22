Season 26 of The Bachelor is almost coming to an end and fans are speculating that Susie Evans could be the winner of the show. Here, check out what we know abou Clayton's final rose.

Season 26 of The Bachelor is in it’s defining stages. Clayton Echard has chosen his final four women: Susie, Gabby, Rachel and Serene. The ladies will visit their hometowns next week, and then, Echard will decide his finalists before the Fantasy Suites dates.

Many fans think that Susie has won The Bachelor. The 28-year-old wedding videographer confessed that she was falling in love with Clayton. And, in the promos, we know that Clayton has also said that he was falling in love with three women and he also said that he was intimate with both of them.

While Clayton didn’t tell Susie he shared the feelings, he did seem thrilled. As we’re approaching the finals, some fans want to know who will be the winner. Here, check out what we know about Susie and the theories surrounding her. Spoilers ahead for season 26 of The Bachelor.

Does Susie win The Bachelor 2022?

In the last episode, Clayton took Susie to a dream date: the “Pretty Woman” date, inspired by the movie, in which she tried on beautiful gowns and then they went to dinner. It was the only one-on-one date in Vienna. Does this mean she wins the show?

According to Reality Steve, expert on Bachelor spoilers, Clayton’s final three girls are: Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and Susie Evans. However, nobody has the scoop yet on who is Clayton’s winner.

Many fans speculate that either Rachel or Susie are Clayton’s final rose pick. However, other fans think that Susie will be the next Bachelorette, after Michelle Young. On the other hand, there are possible clues that could lead to a potential Susie’s win.

Why do fans think Susie won the show?

On Reddit, a user wrote that the Instagram fan page “Bachelor Whatever” shared that Susie’s sister, Barb Evans, commented on Clayton's first posts about being the Bachelor. The comment said “Got my eyes on you buddy.” Also, one of Susie’s friends, Sarah Olsen, commented “LOL Barb same tho.” Both comments were deleted.

Maybe, these comments don’t mean anything and were only a joke. But since Susie has made it this far, it tells a lot. Will fans meet Barb next week? We’ll have to wait and see. You can watch The Bachelor on fuboTV (free trial).