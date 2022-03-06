Season 26 of The Bachelor is almost coming to an end. Clayton Echard has his three finalists but… Who will he end up picking? Here, check out the latest spoilers for The Bachelor.

Way back, before the season even started, Clayton Echard was announced as The Bachelor 2022 lead and he teased that he, in fact, had found love during his journey in the show. Right now, we know who his three finalists are and we know that he was (is?) in love with the three of them. You can watch the season on fuboTV (free trial) in the US.

So, the season has been long and many things have happened since the first episode. A lot of shrimp talk, a lot of drama, a lot of kissing. With Susie, Gabby and Rachel being the last three women standing, it is time for the Women Tell All, the Fantasy Suites dates and… The big finale.

As we have seen in promos, Clayton will be in trouble and hurt people after confessing he was in love with his three finalists, as well as being intimate with two of them. Since the start of the season, there has been plenty of speculation of who could be the two women. Here, check out what we know.

The Bachelor 2022: Who is Clayton Echard’s winner?

So far, no winner for Clayton Echard has been confirmed. Reality Steve, a Twitter spoiler account, confirmed that Echard doesn’t have a traditional ending of his Bachelor season. While it was speculated that Susie could have been the winner, now the main theory among fans is that Echard ends up alone.

According to Reality Steve, Clayton likely won’t have a traditional “Final Rose Ceremony” with two women and he also reported that he didn’t have any “Happy Couple” visits, which are the weekend get-away for the Bachelor and their winner.

On the other hand, the finale will be a two-night special event… Live. That also goes in line with what The Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss said on Twitter on February 22: “Major Historic Announcement! This season’s finale of #TheBachelorABC is totally spoiler-proof. No one knows how it will end, cuz it ain’t over til it’s over! And it ain’t over…” So, that means fans have to wait and see.