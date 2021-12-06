Clayton Echard and Michelle Young didn't connect romantically but current 'Bachelorette' has nice things to say about his former suitor. Here, check out the details.

With The Bachelorette season 18 ending on the horizon, fans have already been thinking about season 26 of The Bachelor, which will be premiering on January 3, 2022, and it will star Clayton Echard, one of Michelle Young’s former suitors. You can watch both shows on fuboTV (free trial).

ABC’s decision of choosing Echard as the new bachelor has been heavily discussed on the Internet. While some fans see the charm of the 28-year-old sales representative, others are not very convinced that he got what it takes to lead the new season.

However, it seems like one person thinks that Echard is the right choice and is our current Bachelorette, Michelle Young. While things didn’t work out romantically between the pair, Young appreciates Echard, as she let people know in a recent interview.

The Bachelor 2022: Michelle Young thoughts on Clayton Echard

In an interview with People, Michellle said she was “excited” to watch the new The Bachelor season with Clayton, when the show premieres in January. “He was always just so kind”, Young said about the contestant that she eliminated in episode 7.

"He was in this, like, constant state of reflection," Young added about her former suitor. "And in our conversations, it was just really cool to see him kind of reflect and open up and then move forward and just, you know, and so the fact that he gets this opportunity to find his person."

And it seems like Echard did find his person. Talking with Good Morning America about his journey in The Bachelor, he said that “the women blew my expectations out of the water. They brought all of that and so much more, so the expectations continued to rise, and I realized that, ultimately, I was going to find everything that I wanted and so much more."