Before the Fantasy Suite Dates of the 26th season of The Bachelor, the contestants will have their moment in the Women Tell All episode. Here, check out the schedule for this week.

Season 26 of The Bachelor is almost coming to an end and things are getting messier for Clayton Echard. After the Hometown dates, it’s time for the three finalists to get their Fantasy Suite dates. But, first, the women will tell all. Here, check out this week’s schedule for the show. You can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

During last week’s episode, Echard picked his final three: Susie, Gabby and Rachel. The three finalists will get to enjoy (or not) a five stars experience with the Bachelor. It’s one of the highly anticipated moments of the season, especially after every promo of the show has teased the moment in which Clayton confesses his love for three women.

On the other hand, all the contestants will have a chance to talk about their experience on the show and discuss it with Clayton himself. We don’t know for sure, but something tells us that there will be plenty of talk about shrimp and Shanae Ankney. Here, check out when to watch The Bachelor this week.

The Bachelor 2022 Schedule this week

When is the Women Tell All episode?

Drama, laughter and tears are the promises of the Women Tell All episode, which will air on Monday, March 7 at 8 PM ET on ABC and fuboTV. Seventeen of Clayton’s former flames will reunite for the first time and they won’t hold anything back. You can watch it the following day on Hulu.

When is the Fantasy Suites dates episode?

Then, on Tuesday, March 8, at 8 PM ET it will be time for the Fantasy Suites dates. As we have seen in many promos before, things will get steamy and Clayton will probably burn some bridges after confessing being intimate with two women. After that, it will be the two-night live finale special. According to Reality Steve, a popular spoiler account for The Bachelor, the former football player doesn’t have a “traditional ending."