We’re just only three episodes away from the finale of The Bachelor 2022 and only four women are still in the race for Clayton Echard’s love. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episode.

The finale of Season 26 of The Bachelor is almost here but first, Clayton Echard and the four remaining women are going to the Hometown Dates. And, judging for the promo of episode 8, things are not going to be so smooth for the former NFL player.

After seven episodes, the final ladies in The Bachelor are Susie, who seems to be a frontrunner, Serene, Rachel, and Gabby. In this episode, the women are going to bring Clayton to their hometowns and introduce him to their families.

And, let us say, not all of them are impressed by Echard. Gabby’s grandpa, for example, says that he doesn’t trust the Bachelor and that “he is full of ****.” This episode promises a lot of tears and awkward exchanges, so if you don’t want to miss it, check out how to watch it.

The Bachelor Season 26: How and when to watch Episode 8?

Episode 8 of The Bachelor 2022 will air on Monday, February 28 on ABC at 8 PM EST. It’ll be the usual two-hour episode. You can also watch this episode on fuboTV (free trial). It’s the final episode before the highly anticipated “Women Tell All'' and the Fantasy Suite dates.

In the recent weeks, there has been a growing speculation about who is the winner of The Bachelor. Many fans think that it could be Susie but there have also been rumors about the possibility of Clayton ending alone.

To be fair, in the last promo we see Clayton talking to his parents and saying that “nobody wants to be here anymore” after confessing he was intimate with two women and being in love with three. But, so far, there is nothing confirmed.