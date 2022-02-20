Season 26 of The Bachelor is in its final stage. There’s only one episode left before the Hometown Dates. Here, check out when and how to watch Episode 7.

Season 26 of The Bachelor is almost coming to an end, with episode 7 airing this week. Only nine contestants remain in the quest for Clayton Echard’s love and things are getting heated between some of the women. Here, check out when and how to watch this week’s episode.

According to this week’s promo, contestant Sarah Hamrick is going to be the villain of the episode. The 23-year-old is in the middle of a new rift between the women, who believe she’s getting too confident in her belief that she’s one of Clayton’s favorites.

And, to be honest, she is going to have another one-on-one date with The Bachelor, so you can’t blame her. There’s almost time for the Hometown dates and it’s hard to predict who will get a rose and who will go home.

The Bachelor Season 26: How and when to watch Episode 7?

Episode 7 of The Bachelor 2022 will air on Monday, February 21 on ABC at 8 PM EST. It’ll be the usual two-hour episode. You can also watch this episode on fuboTV (free trial). In the promo, we also see that tense moment of Clayton telling two women that he was intimate with both of them.

Last episode, Sarah, Serene, Susie, Teddi, Eliza, Mara, Gabby, Rachel and Genevieve received roses. Clayton made many fans happy after he sent Shanae Ankney home, who certainly was the villain of the season.

There’s only four episodes left of this season of The Bachelor. After episode 7, the crew will be headed to the Hometown dates, then will be time for the “Women Tell All” and, finally, the Fantasy Suites date. Who will Clayton pick? We have to wait to find out.