During the second episode of 'The Bachelor', Clayton Echard spent more time with one of the contestants, Cassidy Timbrooks. Here, check out what we know about her and how far she makes it.

We’re only two episodes in, but season 26 of The Bachelor has been filled with drama, so far. In these first two episodes, Clayton Echard has been rejected by a woman, while others told him she hated him and now… Well, and now he is in a very tricky situation with one of his contestants: Cassidy Timbrook.

In the second episode, Cassidy decided she was going to be the villain and delivered. In the first group date, in which Hilary Duff was present, she didn’t help the other women to prepare a kid’s party and made out with Clayton several times.

So, it was not surprising when he gave it a rose. However, then another contestant, Sierra, told Clayton that Cassidy had a friend with benefits back home that was waiting for her to return from the show. He was shocked and he asked host Jesse Palmer whether anyone had ever taken a rose back before, just in time for the end of the episode.

Who is Cassidy from The Bachelor 2022?

Cassidy is 26 years old. She’s from Cave Creek, Arizona, but lives in Santa Monica, California. Cassidy lists her job on The Bachelor as an “Executive Assistant.” In her bio for the show, she calls herself “bold” and “blunt” who wants to find someone who can “match her adventurous nature.”

What happens to Cassidy on The Bachelor 2022?

Cassidy was eliminated before the second Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor season 26. He decided to take away Cassidy’s Group Date Rose and eliminate her before the second Rose Ceremony. And now, she has made it clear her feelings via Instagram stories. In a video posted on the platform, she confronts Clayton about his decision to send her home.

“You were going to give [Salley Carson] a rose even though she was engaged last week. Meanwhile, I f–ked someone a few months ago and I got sent home,” she said in the video. She sarcastically added, “OK, no, it’s cool. No, I get it. I get it. I get what we’re made of here.”