Season 26 of The Bachelor is barely starting but there are reports and rumors about one contestant that could make it far: Rachel Recchia. Here, check out what we know about this Clayton's suitress.

The Bachelor 2022: Who is Rachel and how far does she make it in Clayton’s season?

Season 26 of The Bachelor has been a ride. The first three episodes have shown that, when the producers told this season was one of the most dramatic ever, they weren’t lying. Fans already have one “villain”, Shanae Ankney, but now reports suggest that we might have one favorite to winClayton’s heart: Rachel Recchia. You can watch this season of The Bachelor on fuboTV (free trial).

So far, we haven’t seen so much of Rachel during the season. However, fans have noticed that in the trailer for the season, we can see Clayton telling two women he was intimate with both of them. And it appears that one is Rachel.

It’s hard to say when the conversation will take place, but it’s fair to assume it would be probably after the Fantasy Suite dates. So, that could make Rachel one of the finalists. If you want to know more about this potential candidate to win Clayton’s heart, we got you.

The Bachelor 2022: Rachel’s profile

How old is Rachel and where is she from?

Rachel Recchia is 25 years old. She is from Clermont, Florida. According to her The Bachelor bio, she calls herself “adventurous” and a “hopeless romantic.” She also says she wants someone who can be as “passionate and spontaneous as she is.”

What is Rachel’s job?

She is a flight instructor in Florida. According to CheatSheet, she earned her private pilot license. In her bio, she says she wants to “find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure.” Could Clayton be that man?

How far does Rachel make it in The Bachelor 2022?

Well, it’s hard to tell. According to rumors and what we said before, she could be one of the finalists. At least, according to spoiler account Reality Steve, she makes it into the final three. However, whether she wins or not, it’s unclear.