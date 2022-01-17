We're only two episodes into Season 26 of The Bachelor so far but fans have decided who is the villain of the season... And it's Shanae Ankney. Here, check out who is her, what's her job and when she leaves the show.

The Bachelor 2022: Who is Shanae Ankney and when does she go home?

ABC producers promised that the 26th season of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard was to be dramatic… And we have to say that they didn’t lie. So far, there has been drama with several contestants including Cassidy Timbrook and Shanae Ankney, who appears to be this season's villain.

In the second episode, Ankney was part of a group date and she caused some trouble. She seemed jealous of fellow contestant Elizabeth Corrigan, who was having the most time with Clayton Echard. So, she decided to speak with him, calling Corrigan “two-faced” because she ignored her during a pool day.

Then, fans learned that Elizabeth actually suffers from ADHD, as she explained herself with Shanae. "It's really hard for me to have multiple auditory inputs because I can't process the information. I have ADHD. I've had it really bad since I was a kid," she said. But Shanae didn’t react well about it, sharing the information without her permission, mocking her and even claiming Elizabeth was lying.

The Bachelor 2022: Shanae’s profile

Where is she from?

Shanae is one of several contestants from Ohio, including Kara G. and Samantha J. She’s from the small town of Sycamore, just outside of Cleveland. During her "Bachelor" introduction she shared that "everyone knows everyone" in her town and that "the dating pool is very small."

What is Shanae’s job?

The 29-year-old is a “recruiter”, according to his The Bachelor bio. However, according to her LinkedIn profile, per CleanSheet, she’s been the Director of Recruiting for five years in OPOC.us. She’s also a licensed cosmetologist.

When does she go home?

According to Reality Steve, Shanae makes it to the Top 12 at least. She and a contestant named Genevieve Parisi were on a two-on-one date, which means that at least one of them could have gone home.