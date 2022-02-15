Teddi Wright is one of the contestants of Season 26 of The Bachelor. She's trying to win Clayton Echard's love. Here, check out what is her job, her age and how far she makes it in the show.

The Bachelor 2022: Who is Teddi Wright and how far does she make it?

We’re halfway through Season 26 of The Bachelor. Many things had happened since we first saw Clayton and the contestants arriving at the Bachelor mansion. Few girls have come up as favorites to win this season, such as Rachel Recchia, and now Teddi Wright. You can watch this season on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Teddi was the recipient of the first impression rose. However, as the season has progressed, we haven’t seen so much of her. That, until last night's episode (Feb. 14) when she and Clayton had a one-on-one date.

During the date, we learned that Teddi was a virgin, as she told Clayton, and was waiting for marriage to be intimate with someone. That took Clayton by surprise, who just said that he didn’t suspect it. Anyways, here, check out what we know about Teddi and how far she makes it this season.

How old is Teddi Wright?

Teddi is 24 year-old. She described herself in her ABC bio as “a catch” because she “is beautiful, smart and a total hopeless romantic who is ready to find her soul’s counterpart.” While she also confessed she hadn’t been in love before, in her biography she says “she’s ready for the real thing.”

What is Teddi Wright’s job?

Teddi recently got licensed as a nurse. In her Instagram, she published back on Feb. 20, 2020, that she would only answer to "Teddi Wright RN, BSN" from that moment forward, because she had passed the National Council Licensure Examination, which made her a registered nurse.

How far does Teddi make it in The Bachelor 2022? (spoilers)

Teddi doesn’t go on a one-on-one date with Clayton ultil episode 5 (Feb. 14) where the crew is in Croatia. Twitter insider Reality Steve reported back in November that Teddi didn't make into the top four in Clayton Echard’s season.