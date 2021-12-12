After what happened this year with longtime host Chris Harrinson, many fans wonder if he's coming back to the show or someone else is going to take his place. Here, find out who's going to host season 26 of the show.

The next season of The Bachelor, which premieres next year, is almost here. But when the show premieres, fans won’t only get a new Bachelor, Clayton Echard, to watch, they also will be welcoming a new host as Chris Harrison said goodbye to the franchise in June.

Harrison, who hosted the show and their spin-offs for 20 years, was sidelined in February due to a controversy after he made some insensitive comments regarding concerns from fans about one contestant's alleged racism during Matt James’ season, who was the first Black star of the show.

However, Bachelor Nation quickly moved on now they can expect the show’s new host to be someone they actually know very well. While many fans were rooting in social media for Wells Adams, who has been a bartender in Paradiseand a contestant in The Bachelorette, to be the new host, they (hopefully) won’t be disappointed.

Who’s the new The Bachelor 2022 host?

ABC announced Jesse Palmer as the franchise's new host back in September. OG Bachelor fans remember Palmer as he was the Bachelor back in 2004, on the show's fifth season. He’s also a broadcaster and former NFL quarterback.

Palmer, 43, has a long standing relationship with The Walt Disney Company, as a sports commentator on ESPN, and former special contributor on “Good Morning America” and across ABC News. According to reports from Variety, he will also be host for The Bachelorette upcoming season.

However, neither of both shows have been renewed for another season, so everything is at stand. In the meantime, Wells Adams, who recently commented on losing the job as host, joked that he might apply to host Paradise. It could be a win-win for everyone.