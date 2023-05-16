As the Writer Guild of America’s Strike goes into its third week, ABC has presented a Fall schedule with new unscripted shows, including a new addition to The Bachelor’s franchise. The new series will be called ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and here’s all you need to know.

The franchise already has three ongoing series on the network, the flagship series, as well as The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. The Bachelorette will return this June, while the latter is expected to air in September.

The Bachelor is still one of the most-watched franchises for ABC, despite some controversies surrounding the show, especially when it comes to racism. So, it’s unsurprising that the network is betting to keep expanding it.

What is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ about?

According to Variety, The Golden Bachelor will follow the same format of The Bachelor but with senior citizens at its core. Per the outlet, ABC describes the series as a “whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years.”

Per the series’ synopsis, “a hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

Of course, this also means that the group of women will also be of mature age. According to Variety, the Golden Bachelor will air on Monday nights after Dancing With the Stars, which is returning to the network after being exclusively streamed on Disney+ last season. Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise will air Tuesday nights.