The Bachelorette is heading to the Fantasy Suites dates! Here, check out when and how you can watch episode 9 of the season 18.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette is coming to an end but, before we know who Michelle Young is going to choose as her life partner, we still have to watch how the dates in the Fantasy Suite go. You can watch the show on fuboTV (free trial).

The remaining three men and Michelle are going off to Mexico, where she has to let one of them go. Of course, there will be plenty of drama, fun and everything in between. The Fantasy suites dates are a pivotal moment and fans can’t wait to see what happens.

Michelle’s three suitors, Nayte, Joe and Brandon, will have to prove once more they are the perfect match for our Bachelorette. If you want to know which one of them get into the finals, don’t miss this week’s episode.

When is The Bachelorette Season 18, Episode 9?

After the Men Tell All, which aired last Monday, some fans were confused about when to watch The Bachelorette. This week’s episode is going back to Tuesday night. So, you can watch it on Tuesday, December 14 on fuboTV (free trial) or ABC at 8 PM EST.

This will be the last episode before we’re heading to the finale. Michelle talked to Extra and revealed that the last two episodes of the season are filled with “a lot of emotion.” She also compared the final chapters to a “rollercoaster.”

And if you’re looking forward to the return of Bachelor Mondays, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?, remember that season 26 of The Bachelor will begin on January 3, 2022. Clayton Echard, who was a contestant for this season of The Bachelorette, will try to find love.