Michelle Young quest for love is coming to an end in The Bachelorette. With only three remaining contestants, the season finale is near. Here, check out when the season 18 is ending.

After the last episode, in which Young visited the hometowns of her three admirers, our bachelorette let Rodney Mathews go. That means that Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones and Joe Coleman are the ones remaining in the quest of her favor.

With the competition getting to its final stage, Bachelor Nation is eager to know which one of these three men will be the lucky one to get engaged to Michelle. If you want to know when The Bachelorette finale, keep reading.

The Bachelorette 2021: When is the finale?

Though ABC has not confirmed when the season 18 finale is, it most likely will air on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. If we look at past seasons of The Bachelorette, they typically have a total of 10 episodes and the "After the rose" special.

This week, instead of the typical episode, it’s confirmed that the “Men Tell All” will be airing on Monday, December 6. In this episode, all the eliminated contestants will have a face-to-face with Michelle to talk about the season and their ups, downs and experience.

In the Wikipedia page of the show, we can see that the eighth episode will air on December 14, where the three remaining contestants, as the official Twitter page posted, will be heading to the Fantasy suites, which usually is the last episode before the final.

Watch The Bachelorette season 18 every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.