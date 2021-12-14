The Bachelorette Season 18 finale is almost here. However, if you can't wait to know how things end, check out the results.

There are only two episodes left of The Bachelorette 2021, and the After the Rose special. Fans have accompanied Michelle Young’s quest for love in eight episodes so far. And you can watch episode 10, on fuboTV (free trial). However, there are some reports about who won season 18. If you want to know, keep reading!

Michelle’s season has had some great moments but there’s still things to watch, like the Fantasy Suites dates tonight in Mexico and the finale. Until now, there’s three men left: Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones and Joe Coleman.

As many The Bachelorette fans know, the season ended filming months ago. So, it’s enough time for the Internet to try to find out who won the show. There’s been several reports who claimed to know the winner. Obviously, there’s major spoilers ahead.

Who (reportedly) won The Bachelorette 2021?

On Twitter, Reality Steve, who is a trusted source, reported who might be the winner shortly after filming ended. “Had heard rumblings since the season ended but got the confirmation I needed at the end of last week. Michelle is engaged to… Nayte Olukoya”, he wrote.

To some fans who have watched the show, it’s not exactly a surprise. Nayte has been one of Michelle’s frontrunners basically since the beginning of the season. However, many fans started to doubt the reports as the season progressed.

Especially after Nayte's step-father tells Michelle that Nayte is not ready for an engagement, which causes a little stress on Michelle. Either way, knowing the end doesn’t really ruin the experience of watching the show. The drama, the emotions and everything in between is always fun to witness. You can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).