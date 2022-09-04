Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready for their Fantasy Suites Dates, and fans of the show can’t wait to see what will happen. Here, check out when and where to watch or stream the two-part special of The Bachelorette 2022.

The Hometown Dates are a thing of the past and it’s time for the Fantasy Suites Dates in The Bachelorette 2022. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are ready to enjoy their dates with their finalists in a luxury resort, before the big finale (which will also be divided in two).

After the Hometown Dates, Rachel picked Zach, Aven and Tino. Meanwhile, Gabby didn’t send anyone home, meaning her finalists are Johnny, Erich and Jason. However, things are going to get emotional for all involved as the Bachelorette(s) and their men have to make some difficult decisions.

This year, the Fantasy Suites dates took place in Mexico. During the previews, we see how the women have to face hard truths about their men not feeling ready to commit to them 100%. However, we know that they both find love, so fans want to know who will be the winner.

Fantasy Suites 2022: Is The Bachelorette on tomorrow night?

Yes, The Bachelorette will air tomorrow night (Monday, September 5) with the first part of the Fantasy Suites special at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. If you can’t watch it on cable, you have the option to stream the episode live on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also watch it on Hulu the following day.

However, the fun won’t end on Monday as the second part will air on Tuesday (Sept. 6) night (8 PM). This will mark the shift from Mondays to Tuesdays, as the two-part finale will air on September 13 and September 20.

There was a lot of speculation about how the show would be divided, if one night was going to be dedicated to Rachel and the other to Gabby. However, from the previews, we can assume that the girls are going to stick together.